Mother intervenes, stops attempted kidnapping of teenage daughter, police say

Lincoln, NE (KETV) — olice said a Lincoln mother thwarted an attempted kidnapping of her 14-year-old daughter.

On Saturday, officers arrested Alexander Kingston, 27, of North Carolina, near a park in northeast Lincoln.

Police said Kingston thought he was meeting the teenager whom he had been having conversations with via internet chat rooms and social media.

Police said he planned to pick up the girl and take her to live with him in another state.

The mother found out about the conversations and told police. They took over the conversation and arrested Kingston when he showed up in Lincoln.

Police found condoms, 10 grams of marijuana and other suspected drug paraphernalia inside Kingston’s car.