Mother of missing Illinois 5-year-old not talking to police

CHICAGO - Police in the Chicago suburb of Crystal Lake say the mother of a 5-year-old boy who disappeared last week is refusing to cooperate with investigators.

Deputy Chief Tom Kotlowski says the only time JoAnn Cunningham talked to police was when she made the initial report that Andrew ``AJ'' Freund had disappeared after he went to bed Wednesday night. He says she is a ``valuable resource because she was the last to see Andrew.''

Cunningham doesn't have a listed telephone number, and her attorney did not immediately return a call for comment.

Police say they plan to continue the search Monday in the community about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

Police have used dogs to search and are confident the boy didn't wander away from home.