× Naked man chased, rescued & then arrested in downtown Van Buren

Van Buren, AR (KHBS ) — Police arrested a naked man accused of breaking into businesses and cars in downtown Van Buren, according to a news release sent by the Van Buren Police Dept.

Police got a call Saturday night about 9 p.m. about a naked man being chased through the streets by another man.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim told them he been at church downtown and when he came back to his car he found a fully naked man inside his vehicle. He chased the man, but the man got away.

It was later determined the naked man had broken into three businesses and two vehicles downtown.

Officers canvassed the area and found an open door to a business on Main Street. A fresh blood trail led inside, but the suspect was no longer there.

Back at the victim’s vehicle, police found the suspect’s pants, along with his wallet and a driver’s license. He was identified as Robert Earl Woods of Mulberry, Arkansas, according to the release.

Officers then received a report of a man moaning in an attic crawlspace on Webster Street. They found Woods trapped inside.

There was a 15-foot drop from the attic to the ground, so the Van Buren Fire Department helped Woods down.

He was arrested on suspicion of Commercial Burglary, Criminal Mischief, Breaking & Entering, Felony Theft of Property, Indecent Exposure and Public Intoxication on Drugs.