New interim director for St. Louis County Justice Services considers audit of county jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The new interim director of St. Louis County Justice Services hit the ground running on his first day on the job. Lt. Col Troy Doyle said he plans to look at the institution from top to bottom.

“From my understanding, I’ve got the power to look into whatever I want. One of the things I’m looking into initially is pulling in an outside auditor to come in, cause I want an unbiased opinion of what’s going on in the jail,” Doyle said.

The St. Louis County Justice Center has come under scrutiny after three inmates recently died, including Tashonda Troupe’s son, Lamar Catchings. He had a curable form of leukemia. She met with jail director Lt. Col. Troy Doyle Tuesday morning.

“It brings me great hope,” she said. “I felt great after the meeting with him. I felt he’s upfront he’s a fresh set of eyes, he’s unbiased.”

Troupe told St. Louis County Council members she’s not happy that former interim director Julia Childrey returned to her role as supervisor of operations.

“Placing her in another high-level position is unacceptable,” Troupe said. “Her actions throughout this process shows she is undeserving of any position with this county.”

Lt. Col Doyle said it’s much too early to talk about personnel changes or any other changes at the jail.

“I reassured (Troupe) that I’m going to do everything within my power to try to investigate whatever is inside the facility,” he said.

Doyle said he knows it’s a big job ahead of him but he’s also ready for the task.