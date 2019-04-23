Olympic Trials for US Gymnastics Team coming to St. Louis in 2020

Posted 11:09 am, April 23, 2019, by

Gabrielle Douglas competes in the floor exercise during Day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic Trials at SAP Center on July 10, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – The Enterprise Center will host the US Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in 2020.

Tokyo, Japan will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.