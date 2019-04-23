Gabrielle Douglas competes in the floor exercise during Day 2 of the 2016 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Olympic Trials at SAP Center on July 10, 2016 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Olympic Trials for US Gymnastics Team coming to St. Louis in 2020
ST. LOUIS – The Enterprise Center will host the US Olympic Team Trials for gymnastics in 2020.
Tokyo, Japan will host the 2020 Summer Olympic Games.
