Seniors benefit from games at an older age

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Playing games with seniors is actually making a difference in how fast they age.

Tara Burrow, from Bethesda Hawthorne Place, is in the studio today to talk about how games can really help those who are older.

Bethesda Health Group is a non-profit, non-denominational senior living, care and service organization serving St. Louis seniors.

Some seniors may experience loneliness and isolation, which increases odds of cognitive decline, heart disease and even death. So the most beneficial part about games is the time that seniors can spend playing games with one another.

