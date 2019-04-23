Seniors benefit from games at an older age

Posted 8:25 am, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 08:34AM, April 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -  Playing games with seniors is actually making a difference in how fast they age.

Tara Burrow, from Bethesda Hawthorne Place, is in the studio today to talk about how games can really help those who are older.

Bethesda Health Group is a non-profit, non-denominational senior living, care and service organization serving St. Louis seniors.

Some seniors may experience loneliness and isolation, which increases odds of cognitive decline, heart disease and even death. So the most beneficial part about games is the time that seniors can spend playing games with one another.

You can learn more at: Bethesda Health Group

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.