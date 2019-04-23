Tim’s Travels: The Missouri Historical Society to attempt world record with largest jazz dance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Does Tim Ezell have what it takes to be a record-breaking dancer?

The Missouri Historical Society is attempting to set a record for the World's Largest Jazz Dance Class. More than 600 people will gather to shimmy, shake, and chasse their way into history.

Tim was live at the Missouri History Museum with Tami Goldman and Muny choreographer Michael Baxter getting his steps ready for the big day.

World`s Largest Dance Class

Guinness World Record Attempt

Saturday, May 4