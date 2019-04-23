Train with Mike Wayne – Tight muscles can lead to injury

Posted 2:05 pm, April 23, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, April 23, 2019

ST. LOUIS - Fitness expert and personal trainer Mike Wayne visits Fox 2 News to discuss how tight muscles can lead to injury.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.