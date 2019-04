Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - According to the National Education Association, teachers pay an average of $479 of their own money per year on children's classroom needs

WGU Missouri is working to help with some of those costs. Dr. Angie Besendorfer, the Chancellor of WGU Missouri, is in the studio to explain how.

Teachers can apply to the program to receive funding. Applications will be accepted through April 26.

The winners will be announced during Teacher Appreciation Week, which is from May 6 to May 10.