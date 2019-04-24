78-year-old man fatally shoots intruder in St. Louis home

ST. LOUIS – Authorities say a 78-year-old man fatally shot an intruder who forced his way into a St. Louis home during a domestic dispute.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 24-year-old Cameron Campbell was shot in the abdomen around 1 p.m. Tuesday. He died at a hospital.

St. Louis Police Lt. Scott Aubuchon says all of the family members are cooperating with investigators. He wouldn’t disclose the relationship between Campbell and the man who killed him during a fight.

Police aren’t saying whether the older man will face charges.

