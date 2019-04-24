Blues Prepare for Stars and Their St. Louis native goalie Ben Bishop

The Blues begin their second round playoff series on Thursday when they host the Dallas Stars. In goal for the Stars is a St. Louis native, Ben Bishop. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate has the Blues take on facing the big netminder who graduated from Chaminade a few years back.

 

