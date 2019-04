× Cardinals activate Harrison Bader from injured list

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals have activated outfield Harrison Bader from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday’s home game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Bader was sent to the injured list on April 17 for a right hamstring strain but it was backdated to April 14.

In 13 games this season, Bader was batting .179 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

The Cardinals optioned pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon to Memphis (AAA) to make room for Bader.