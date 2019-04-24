Celebrating Cardinals’ history

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 80's were a decade to celebrate for the St. Louis Cardinals. They were so good, that Sports Writer, Dan O'Neill is writing a book about them.

Celebration: The Magic of the Cardinals in the 1980s is a book to help you re-live all the glory and the heart break that the decade had to offer.

There will be a book signing and presentation tomorrow, April 25, at Kathryn Linnemann Library from 7 to 8p.m. and Saturday, April 27 at Deer Run Branch Public Library from 2 to 3p.m.

May 5 there will be a signing at Carondelet Historical Society at 1:30p.m. and May 6 at Kirkwood Community Center.

The events are free and open to the public.