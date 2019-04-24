Fly-in job fair gives SLU aviation students a look at potential careers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, IL - Some St. Louis University aviation students got a firsthand look at some of the aviation jobs in their future. They were taking an opportunity to look at potential careers at a job fair Wednesday.

St. Louis University Parks College of Aviation, Engineering, and Technology at St. Louis Downtown Airport did something unique today with a fly-in job fair.

Wednesday morning in Cahokia Illinois at St. Louis downtown airport, these potential job hires got a firsthand look at some ways they could make a living.

“We`re always recruiting pilots in both aviation programs and the undergraduate setting and pilots who have graduated and are either flying or in their 20`s and healthy and wanting to fly more,” said Tom Pinnell, Captain Marine Corp.

“It`s not that often we get such a large group of representatives from the industry where our students can come and see all the opportunities out there in aviation and there are a lot,” said Ryan Boyer, Asst. Chief Flight Instructor.

A former Parks College student turned pilot said, “I actually went to school here. I'm a SLU Parks College alumni, learned to fly at this airport specifically so it was cool and nostalgic to come to this airport today and taxi down the same taxiways I did 15 years ago when I was learning how to fly,” said Chris Bauer, Garmen International.

The St. Louis University students gathered in a hanger hoping they have the right stuff for an aviation career.