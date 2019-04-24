× Francis Howell Central High School closed Wednesday due to facility accident

COTTLEVILLE, Mo. – Francis Howel Schools announced Francis Howell Central High School will be closed Wednesday due to a facility accident.

Francis Howel school officials via twitter said “Due to a facility accident, school will not be held at Francis Howell Central High School today, April 24, 2019. Check your email later today for more information”.

Francis Howell School Spokesperson Matt Deichmann’s has confirmed to FOX 2 that a vehicle crashed through the entrance the building around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The district immediately made the decision to cancel school at the facility.

Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.