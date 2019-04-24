× Game times for Blues-Stars Stanley Cup playoff series released

ST. LOUIS, MO- One day before the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars for game one of their second round matchup in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center, the league announced more dates and start times for the series.

Game 1: Thursday, Apr. 25 – Blues vs. Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Saturday, Apr. 27 – Blues vs. Stars at 2 p.m. (NBC)

Game 3: Monday, Apr. 29 – Blues at Stars at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 – Blues at Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5: Friday, May 3 – Blues vs. Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (If Necessary)

If necessary, Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 in St. Louis would be played on May 5 and May 7. Times and broadcast information have not been released.

The series winner will face the winner of the Colorado-San Jose series in the Western Conference Final.