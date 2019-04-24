Game times for Blues-Stars Stanley Cup playoff series released

Posted 10:54 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 10:58PM, April 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO - APRIL 20: Jaden Schwartz of the St. Louis Blues is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal against the Winnipeg Jets in Game Six of the Western Conference First Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, MO- One day before the St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars for game one of their second round matchup in the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center, the league announced more dates and start times for the series.

 

Game 1: Thursday, Apr. 25 – Blues vs. Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 2: Saturday, Apr. 27 – Blues vs. Stars at 2 p.m. (NBC)

Game 3: Monday, Apr. 29 – Blues at Stars at 7 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 4: Wednesday, May 1 – Blues at Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Game 5: Friday, May 3 – Blues vs. Stars at 8:30 p.m. (NBCSN) (If Necessary)

 

If necessary, Game 6 in Dallas and Game 7 in St. Louis would be played on May 5 and May 7. Times and broadcast information have not been released.

The series winner will face the winner of the Colorado-San Jose series in the Western Conference Final.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.