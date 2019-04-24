Isley Brothers honored with star on St. Louis Walk of Fame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Nearly 60 years after the debut of their first hit single—“Shout”—the Isley Brothers were the guests of honor at the Delmar Loop as they received a star on the Walk of Fame.

“I know our parents would be extremely pleased and proud for that kind of accomplishment,” said Ernie Isley.

Ernie and Ronald Isley have called St. Louis home for the last 21 years. The brothers said they love the city. They go to church here and their kids go to school here, so being honored with a star is just icing on the cake.

“I think St. Louis is wonderful and I’m glad to be alongside some great people like Tina Turner, Chuck Berry, Miles Davis,” said Ronald Isley.

Civic leader and businessman Joe Edwards praised the brothers at Wednesday’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

“To have hits in seven decades, it’s never happened before. It's just unbelievable,” he said. “They’re real people, they don’t have cares. They are quiet in some ways until they get on stage.”

Legendary guitarist Jimi Hendrix was once a member of the Isley Brothers backing band, the I.B. Specials, and lived with the brothers. Elton John got his start playing for the band one night and they still remain close with Carlos Santana. The brothers said they’re still working and have an album on the way.

“We’ve been able to change when the musical terrain changed,” Ernie said.

Ronald adds: “We talk about music all the time. What we want to do next. Who we want to be with next.”

The brothers said they also love talking music with their fans and hope to be remembered for a long time with their star.