× Lori Loughlin and other accused parents demand to see prosecution’s evidence in college admissions case

Seventeen parents charged in connection with the college admission scandal — including actress Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli — are asking prosecutors to hand over evidence, according to a motion filed Monday.

While the government has indicated discovery is “extremely voluminous,” the defendants have not received any of the evidence, the filing states. The legal team has also requested to suspend any major decisions until they can thoroughly review the prosecution’s findings ahead of the next scheduled hearing on June 3.

“Defendants would like an opportunity to review discovery in a meaningful way before filing of substantive motions in this case.” The motion adds that “litigating substantive motions in a piecemeal fashion and before Defendants have an opportunity to become familiar with the government’s evidence could substantially prejudice the Defendants’ ability to make proper legal arguments to contest the allegations.”

Prosecutors say the “Full House” actress and Giannulli paid $500,000 to a fake charity to get their two daughters accepted into the University of Southern California, falsely designating them as crew recruits.

The two pleaded not guilty to two conspiracy charges in the alleged scandal, according to federal court filings entered last week.

They also waived their right to appear in court for an arraignment on a money laundering charge, according to court papers.

Prosecutors said the alleged scandal is the largest of its kind ever prosecuted and involved 50 defendants across six states.

The scheme had two major pieces, according to prosecutors. Parents allegedly paid a college prep organization to take the test on behalf of students or to correct their answers. Second, the organization allegedly bribed college coaches to help admit the students as recruited athletes, regardless of their abilities, prosecutors said.