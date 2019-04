Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The new Margaritaville Lake Resort renovations are almost complete. In one week, the Lake of the Ozarks destination will be completely transformed.

The General Manager of the resort, Fred Dehner, is in the studio today to talk about what changes and updates guests can expect to see.

Between a new, water-front restaurant, a new pool bar, and many more improvements, St. Louisans are in for a good time.