Money Saver – Grand Slam Deal $6 Cardinals Tickets

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals hit a home run with this deal, as Bryce Harper and the Phillies come to Busch Stadium.

Act fast to grab some $6 tickets for Monday, May 6th or Wednesday, May 8th which is a 12:15 p.m.

The 6th and 8th games both have right and left field pavilion seats and the Monday game you can still get some right field bleachers.

There is a limited of eight tickets per person and while supplies last.

