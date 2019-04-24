× National Concert Week: Tickets for 34 local shows for just $20

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Over 34 local concerts will go on sale for $20 each!

The return of Live Nation’s National Concert Week offers local concerts with $20 All-In during “National Concert Week”. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 1st at 11am through Tuesday, May 7th at 11:59pm. Click here to find out more www.NCW.LiveNation.com.

Today Live Nation revealed their fifth annual National Concert Week will take place from May 1st through May 7th and give fans the exclusive opportunity to purchases tickets for just $20 (all-in including fees).

Kicking off an epic summer concert season, the offer will include over two million tickets to 2,800+ in-demand shows from Live Nation’s upcoming roster of tours across North America. The tickets will cross multiple genres for every type of live event fan, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Rock, Pop, and Comedy. The offer will be available locally for over thirty concerts at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Enterprise Center, and Stifel Theatre.

For one week only, fans can get their hands on these $20 all-in tickets beginning with an 24-hour exclusive T-Mobile presale through T-Mobile Tuesdays on Tuesday, April 30th at 5am EST until Wednesday, May 1st at 4:59am EST. The general on-sale will start Wednesday, May 1st at 11:00am CT and run through Tuesday, May 7 at 11:59pm CT (or while supplies last) at NCW.LiveNation.com.

Artists coming to St. Louis participating in Live Nation’s $20 all-in ticketing offer include Rascal Flatts, Alice Cooper & Halestorm, Brad Paisley, El Monstero, Train/Goo Goo Dolls, Breaking Benjamin, Sammy Hagar, Train & Goo Goo Dolls, Peppa Pig Live!, KSHE Pig Roast, Wiz Khalifa, and many more! The full list will be released on May 1st.

To see a complete list of Live Nation’s summer tours and festivals, please visit www.livenation.com.

FOX 2 will be giving away tickets to several of these shows every day, May 1st through May 7th!