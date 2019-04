Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - When fertilizers don't work, the solution may be a natural one. The trick to growing your garden this spring is by attracting pollinators to your garden with plants native to Missouri.

Erin Shank, Wildlife Biologist, is in the studio today to talk about the most natural way to improve your vegetable garden.

Some of the best pollinators to look for are butterflies, flies, wasps, beetles and most importantly, bees.

For more information, visit: grownative.org