O’Fallon, Ill. man charged in wife’s burning death
O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged an O’Fallon man Wednesday for the murder of his wife.
Andrew McKissick is accused of killing his wife, Sherry Billups, and torching her car on Monday, April 22, less than a mile from their home.
McKissick was arrested late Monday evening in Memphis, Tennessee. He was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated arson, and aggravated battery.
The murder took place just before 7:25 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Obernuefemann Road and West Madison, near the O’Fallon Family Sports Park.
First responders were called to a vehicle fire and found bystanders attempting to save a woman who was on fire. Billups was pronounced dead at the scene.
Billups’ family said she worked for the US Postal Service and that she and McKissick had only been married a few months.
The Billups family released the following statement Wednesday afternoon once the charges were filed and made public:
“Sherry Billups family is grateful for the outpouring of support shown by the community.
“Their family has been through a tremendous amount in the last few days. Sherry Matthews, Ms. Billups’ mother, would ask that people respect the family’s privacy during this trying time in their lives.
“Ms. Matthews wants everyone to know that Sherry was a loving mother to her children: Jaleel and Jaylyn, was a wonderful daughter, and was loved by all her family and close friends. She wants people to remember her as the beautiful person she was, and not how she was taken away from them by Andrew McKissick.
“Ms. Matthews wished to express her gratitude to all the law enforcement officers who worked tirelessly investigating this case and were able to quickly arrest and charge the killer of her daughter.
“An account has been set up to take care of Sherry’s children. If you would like to help, contact your local Regions Bank.”