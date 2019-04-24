× Planet Fitness challenge invites teens to work out for free this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Planet Fitness is trying to get teens up and moving this summer with their latest challenge. It’s called the Teen Summer Challenge.

The gym welcomes high school teens 15 to 18 to work out at any of its more than 1,700 locations, for free, all summer long, as much as they want.

The challenge starts May 15th through September 1st. Teens must sign up and only work out at the location they sign up for. Teens under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

By the end of the summer, the gym will randomly select 51 teens across the country who will receive a $500 scholarship as they plan for college. One lucky winner will be awarded a grand prize of $5,000.