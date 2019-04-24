× Missing Clinton County, Illinois woman last seen weeks ago

TRENTON, Ill. – Police in a Clinton County town are asking for the public’s help in locating a 32-year-old woman disappeared more than two weeks ago.

According to a spokesperson for the Trenton Police Department, Alyssa Leyden was last seen by her parents on April 8. She was wearing black capri pants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie.

Leyden is known to frequent Belleville, Caseyville, Collinsville, Freeburg, New Athens, and O’Fallon.

Anyone with information on Leyden’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Trenton Police Department at 618-224-9226.