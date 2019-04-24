× Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs reveals Kim Porter’s last words to him

Kim Porter was a loving mom to the end.

The model and actress died of pneumonia in November. She was 47.

Porter had been a longtime love of mogul and music impresario Sean “Diddy” Combs, and the two had three children together.

They were not a couple at the time of her death, but they remained tight and had a close-knit family including 12-year-old twin daughters and a son, 21. The family also includes her 27-year-old son from a prior relationship and Combs’ daughter, 13, and son, 25, from other relationships.

In a new cover story with Essence magazine, Combs talked about his love for Porter and her final days.

“She had the flu, and she sent the kids over to my house so they wouldn’t get sick,” he said. “One night I was checking on her, and she was like, ‘Puffy, take care of my babies.’ ” She actually said that to me before she died.”

He said he “jumped into mommy mode” to make sure their children didn’t learn of her death from social media — right down to having their son’s phone disconnected as he was on a plane so he couldn’t read about it while he was traveling.

“Every time Kim and I talked, it was about the kids,” Combs said. “It was what she cared about the most. We’d check in as friends, of course, but we never had a conversation that didn’t include the kids.”

He said he is no longer a “part-time father.”

“My family was always first, but there are countless times when I chose work over everything else,” Combs said. “But every day I can hear her telling me to go and spend some time with the kids and make sure everybody’s all right, like she would do. I’m just a lot more present, and, most important, now my kids come before anything else in my life.”

Combs praised the mothers of his other children as well as family friends for coming together to help raise the children, who appeared with him in the magazine’s spread.

He also gave Porter credit for helping the family through their time of grief.

“And it’s because of Kim we’re doing this well, because of the way she loved us,” Combs said. “We wouldn’t be able to love any other way. Her spirit wouldn’t let us.”