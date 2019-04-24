Simmons Bank, fair housing group release community benefits granting

Posted 5:07 am, April 24, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS – After expanding throughout the St. Louis area Simmons Bank is creating partnerships to assist low and moderate-income areas. The bank chain is working with the St. Louis Equal Housing and Community Reinvestment Alliance.

The organizations have vowed to open new branches in low-income areas as well as host financial literacy activities and contribute to community development investments in St. Louis.

Simmons Bank is also investing half a million dollars in the Gateway Neighborhood Mortgage a new loan product designed to improve the lending conditions in distressed areas of St. Louis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.