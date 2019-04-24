× Skydiver reunited with prosthetic leg he lost while 10,000 feet in the air

A worker at a California lumber yard made an unusual discovery on Monday: A prosthetic leg wearing a blue Nike shoe was found on the ground.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigated the discovery and after calling some folks at the nearby airport they solved the mystery.

It turns out the owner, who police identified only as Dion, lost the leg as he was 10,000 feet in the air skydiving over the area on Sunday. He told police that after he and his friends landed, they looked around the area but couldn’t find the leg. On Monday afternoon, officers reunited him with it.

“We contacted Dion and were able to return his leg this afternoon,” the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook. “Great guy, full of humor who said he lost his first leg in a freak skydiving accident two years ago but that hasn’t held him back. He jokingly quipped that this was his second leg lost while skydiving.”

The post also said Dion told them he was thankful to get his $15,000 leg back and glad it didn’t land on anyone.

“He promises to make a tether and learn from this but fully plans to stick with his passion.”