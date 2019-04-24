St. Louis woman charged with murder

Posted 8:25 pm, April 24, 2019, by , Updated at 08:24PM, April 24, 2019

ST. LOUIS – The St Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office has charged 56-year-old Darlene Brison with murder and armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of a 49-year-old Reginald Stewart. The deadly shooting occurred on April 24th in the 900 block of Elias in the North City neighborhood of Baden.

Police tells Fox 2/News 11 that when officers were called the shooting, they found the victim deceased from a gunshot wound to the head.

Darlene Brison was taken into custody at the scene after admitting to shooting the victim during an altercation.  Police also located a .22 caliber rifle at the scene.

