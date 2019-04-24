The World Pediatric Project is making a difference all over the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The World Pediatric Project is an organization working to provide diagnostic and surgical care to children all over the world. The group sends out thousands of volunteers every year to help more than 2,000 children in their home country.

Founder of the organization, Kate Corbett, and Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Mark Miller, are in the studio today to discuss the work they are doing across the world.

To be able to provide the time and resources, World Pediatric Project will be hosting a fundraiser Friday, June 7 at the Midway at St. Louis Union Station Hotel.

The event will be from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30p.m.