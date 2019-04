Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. - Duck Donuts is opening their first Missouri location in Chesterfield on Friday.

Tim Ezell was live in Chesterfield with a sneak peek of the new location and a taste of their warm, delicious and made-to-order donuts.

The shop will be located at 1651 Clarkson Road and will be open seven days a week, Sunday-Tuesday from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.