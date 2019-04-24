Upcoming concerts at Illinois State Fair break record for opening weekend ticket sales

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 05: Reba McEntire attends the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's new exhibition, American Currents: The Music of 2018, on March 5, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum )

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois fairgoers are excited about more than the Butter Cow.

The 2019 Illinois State Fair has broken a record for its opening weekend ticket sales for its upcoming Grandstand concerts. More than $1.1 million worth were sold this past Easter weekend.

The 28,000-plus tickets are for a big line up this year, which includes Megadeath, Pentatonix, Bad Company, Snoop Dogg, Dan + Shay, and Reba McEntire.

Tickets are still on sale for all shows. The Illinois State Fair runs August 8-18, 2019.

Website: Illinois State Fair Grandstand shows and tickets

