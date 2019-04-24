‘Wine-on-the-go’ with Porto Vino purses

ST. LOUIS. Mo. - When you're out and about with friends and want a glass of wine, Porto Vino Purses and Totes might be for you.

PortoVino Purses and Totes can store up to two bottles of wine in a secret insulated zippered pocket. The pocket then can easily opens so you can pour out your drinks.

Not only does it carry your wine, but it's also big enough to fit all your essentials like keys, wallets and cell-phones in a separate main compartment.

Porto Vino is teaming up with Feed my Starving Children so that with every purse purchased, Vino Porto will donate to the organization.

You can find them at: porto-vino.com

