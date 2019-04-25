AARP shares new report on retirement savings gap

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — We told you this week America's social security program is running out of money according to a White House report. According to a recent report from the government accountability office nearly half of Americans, 55 and older have no money in either an IRA or 401K style account.

Since these are the accounts that support us during retirement, this could be a major issue for Americans` financial security. AARP's financial ambassador, Jean Chatzky, shares the results of a new report on the retirement savings gap.