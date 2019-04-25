‘Better Together’ holds final town hall meeting Thursday

Posted 6:16 am, April 25, 2019, by

CLAYTON, Mo. - The Better Together group will host their final town hall meeting Thursday night about its plans for a St. Louis City-County merger.

The meeting will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Center of Clayton on Gay Avenue.

The “Better Together” plan would require a statewide vote to consolidate the city and county. Supporters say it will strengthen the region.

There is a 150 person limit at tonight’s meeting. To RSVP visit:  www.bettertogetherstl.com.

This is the group's 8th town hall meeting since March.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.