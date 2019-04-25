× Chesterfield masseur accused of sex abuse of client

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a 69-year-old masseur for having inappropriate sexual contact with a client.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, the incident occurred January 29, 2019 at Performance Pilates on North Outer Forty Road.

Nobs, of Creve Coeur, was charged with second-degree sodomy and second-degree sexual abuse. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Police are asking anyone who may be a victim to contact the Chesterfield Detective Bureau at 636-537-3000.