DESE to hold public hearing for the Normandy Schools Collaborative Plan

NORMANDY, Mo. – Missouri school officials are scheduled to host a public hearing Thursday night on the Normandy School’s Collaborative’s Comprehensive Improvement Plan.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education gave the district provisional accreditation in 2017.

Normandy lost accreditation in 2012 because of poor student performance.

Starting this fall the district will expand elementary schools to include seventh and eighth grades which will be re-branded as “Ele-Middle” schools.

The hearing starts at 6:00 p.m. at Beyond Housing on Wright Way in Pine Lawn.

For more information, call 314-493-0402.