Experience St. Louis food scene with Savor STL Food Tours

CENTRAL WESTEND, Mo. - One of the best ways to experience The St. Louis food scene is to take a guided walking food tour to sample various restaurants` food and learn history and tidbits around the city of St. Louis.

Savor Saint Louis Food Tours provides you with all of that and is kicking off its seventh season of food tours in the Central West End, Delmar Loop, and Downtown St. Louis.

The Delmar Loop, Central West End, and Downtown tours are available every Friday and Saturday through the beginning of December.

Prices and times for the food tours are $56 for adults and $40 for children age 12* and under with tour time from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information visit: www.SavorSaintLouis.com