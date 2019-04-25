Go Green: GoodWill Earth Day donation drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Mers Goodwill is teaming up with Dierbergs Markets to make spring cleaning easier.

Kristy Lance from Mers Goodwill and Todd Vasel from Dierbergs Markets joined FOX 2 to discuss what types of items are being collected for the Earth Day Donation Drive scheduled for Saturday, April 27th.

All donors will receive a tax receipt for their donation and a voucher for half-price Cardinals tickets.

For more information visit: mersgoodwill.org

Earth Day Donation Drive

Saturday, April 27th

8AM - 3PM

12 Participating Dierbergs locations