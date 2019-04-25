Grand Reopening of Emerson Central Fields in Forest Park

Posted 6:44 am, April 25, 2019, by

ST. LOUIS - The City of St. Louis and Forest Park Forever is scheduled to break ground Thursday on renovations to the Central Fields in Forest Park.

The free “Party Central: Grand Reopening of Emerson Central Fields” event will be held from 4:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., and feature family-friendly activities,  live music, a hot air balloon, food trucks and more.

The 29-acre area in Forest Park is home to many popular events including the annual Loufest Concert and the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow and Race.

The $5.8 million dollar project has been funded primarily by private donations to Forest Park Forever.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.