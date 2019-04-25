‘It’s a boy!’ Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright announces son’s adoption

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is a new addition to the Wainwright family. Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright shared his wife’s Facebook post. Jenny Curry Wainwright says that they adopted a boy two months ago. His name is Caleb Adam Wainwright. The couple also has four daughters.

Adam Wainwright posted this message to Twitter, “Lots of cool things happening lately but nothing compares to this. @Mrswaino and I have been waiting anxiously to announce that we have added a beautiful little boy to our family. So, I’d like to be the first to introduce Caleb Adam Wainwright to all of you! Praise the Lord!”

“A little over two months ago this little angel became part of our family. Even though he has been our from the beginning, today he officially became forever ours! So excited to finally be able to share the birth an adoption of our son, Caleb Adam Wainwright! It has been amazing to witness God’s hand in this whole process!” writes Jenny Curry Wainwright in a Facebook post.