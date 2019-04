Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A new national study from Seek Business Capital named St. Louis the No. 1 city in the nation with the most women-led start-ups, thanks to our 2,726 female-owned businesses.

Local entrepreneurs, De Nichols, and Sherita Love joined FOX 2 to share their experiences in the St. Louis startup community, and to share what they think makes St. Louis a great place for all entrepreneurs to start up, stand out and stay.