× Missouri hockey fans can’t purchase NHL playoff tickets for games in Texas

DALLAS, TX. – Sorry, Blues fans. Ticketmaster is not allowing people who live in Missouri or Illinois to buy tickets to games in Dallas. People looking to purchase tickets to the second round playoff game Monday in Texas between the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars are greeted with this notice:

“Please Note: ***VERY IMPORTANT !! *** Sales to the Dallas Stars 2019 Home Playoff Games at American Airlines Center, will be restricted to residents of Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. Residency will be based on credit card billing address. Orders by residents outside of this area will be canceled without notice and refunds given.”

The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars to begin the Western Conference second round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. St. Louis went 3-1 against St. Louis during the regular season.

The Blues are 12-9-5 against the rest of their division. St. Louis has given up 43 power-play goals, killing 81.5 percent of opponent chances.

The Stars are 14-10-2 against the rest of their division. Dallas has scored 45 power-play goals, converting on 21 percent of chances.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with 77 total points, scoring 28 goals and adding 49 assists. Vladimir Tarasenko has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 47 total assists and has recorded 80 points. Alexander Radulov has seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.