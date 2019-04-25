× Parking lot dispute at Jefferson County Walmart leads to shot being fired

ARNOLD, Mo. – An argument over one driver’s etiquette in a Walmart parking lot led to a physical confrontation and, ultimately, a gun being pulled and a shot fired.

According to Detective Lt. Clinton Wooldridge, a spokesman for the Arnold Police Department, the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. outside the Walmart Supercenter along Jeffco Boulevard.

Police learned a 53-year-old Arnold man was driving in the middle of a parking lane, angering a 47-year-old Pevely man who was in his own vehicle. The two men parked, got out of their vehicles, and got into a fight.

At one point, the 53-year-old pulled a handgun from his waistband. The 47-year-old ran for safety into the store and the 53-year-old fired a shot into the air.

Nobody was injured.

The police report will be handed over to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

The 53-year-old could face a felony assault charge and the 47-year-old could face a misdemeanor assault charge.