× Podcast: Carter – The Barefoot Peanut Farmer

We take a trip to Atlanta, Georgia to the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum. Along the way we make a stop in the 39th President’s hometown of Plains, GA for the annual Peanut Festival. Hear the humble beginnings that led to the highest office in the land from first family members and friends.

We hear firsthand from the former President who gives his words of advice for living a worthwhile life full of joy and adventure. A must listen on your next road trip adventure!

