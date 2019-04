Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating after a shooting in south St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Thursday morning.

Officers were called to Keokuk and South Grand just after 5:00 a.m. for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, emergency crews found a male victim reportedly unconscious and not breathing.

Police have not released any additional information.

More details will be posted as this story develops. Tune in to FOX2 for the latest update.