ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Broadway blockbuster, Miss Saigon is on stage now at the Fabulous Fox Theatre. It tells the story of a young Vietnamese woman named Kim who is orphaned during the Vietnam War. She eventually falls in love with an American GI but they are torn apart by the fall of Saigon.

Miss Saigon

Now-Sunday, May 5th at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

Tickets: Metrotix.com or call (314)534-1111