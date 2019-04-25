State regulators warn Missouri winery’s bottles might explode

JEFFERSON CITY, MO – The Missouri Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control is warning buyers that bottles of Casa de Loco wine have been exploding and should be handled with extreme care. Six different types of wine manufactured by the Eldon, MO, winery should be secured and not be drank.

The varieties include:

Applesauced

Bellini Gold

Coming in Hot

Kona Lover Port

OCD

Peachy Thoughts

Casa de Loco never submitted their wines for product brand registration, which includes review and product evaluation, as required by Missouri law. The six known unregistered Casa de Loco wines have been distributed to retailers in the Camdenton, Glasgow, Keytesville, Lebanon, Newburg, Osage Beach, Salisbury, St. Joseph, St. Robert, Stoutland, Sunrise Beach, Warsaw, and Wright City in Missouri. The wines may also have been distributed directly by Casa de Loco to consumers at events in other locations.

Casa de Loco has informed the Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control that it will be removing the products from retailers. Anyone with bottles of the affected wine products should contact the store they bought them from to see about returning them.

The exploding issue was discovered by ATC during a routine inspection. After confiscating unregistered wine that was being distributed, a bottle exploded in an evidence storage room. When ATC contacted retailers, it learned of additional explosions.