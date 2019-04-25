STL Moms: Why National Infertility Awareness Week is important

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Nationwide, one in eight couples deal with infertility, and one in four women will have a miscarriage and during the month of April, we celebrate National Infertility Awareness Week.

Washington University Physician Dr. Emily Jungheim and Reproductive Endocrinologist at BJC joined FOX 2 to discuss the risk factors for infertility and what treatment options there are for women facing infertility.

The Fertility and Reproductive Medicine Center, a clinic of Washington University Physicians at the Women & Infants Center, was the first IVF program in the state of Missouri and now offers more than 30 years of experience providing compassionate care to women and couples looking to become parents.