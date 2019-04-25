Sump Coffee celebrates 30th Anniversary St. Louis Earth Day Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The 30th anniversary of the St. Louis Earth Day Festival in Forest Park is this weekend from 11:00 a.m until 5:00 p.m. and one of the many vendors you will see there is Sump Coffee.

They offer fresh cold brew coffee, as well as bagged coffee roasted right here in St. Louis.

Owner, Scott Carey discussed their process for roasting and brewing coffee and how they want to help people recycle coffee bags through TerraCycle which provides the receptacle, and once full, turns the empty coffee bags into other plastics.

Four Main Steps To Remember When Cupping Coffee:

1. Smell the grind

2. Just add water. Smell again.

3. Slurp

4. Talk about it